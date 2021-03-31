Fair board hires coordinator

The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board recently hired Ann Schulz as board coordinator. She will manage the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill, Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction and Contest, Dairyland Shake Shop, and Dairyland Youth Celebration. She also will work with Liz Matzke, program assistant, to support the board.
Prior to joining the dairy promotion board Schulz worked in various communications and marketing roles for Alltech and Kuhn North America. She was raised on her family’s dairy and seed farm near Cedar Grove, Wisconsin. She currently works with her husband and his family on their dairy farm near Mayville, Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board provides educational opportunities for fair attendees with its interactive Dairy Lane exhibit and cow- and goat-milking demonstrations. It also manages the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill and Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction. The board helps fund scholarships for students pursuing careers in the dairy industry, and offers volunteer opportunities for dairy youth. Visit wsfdairypromo.org or executivedirector@wsfdairypromo.org for more information.