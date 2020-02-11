The Vaccine Group in the United Kingdom recently received funding to accelerate development and expand the range of vaccines used for combating zoonotic diseases such as avian flu and severe acute respiratory syndrome – SARs. The company also is working on vaccines to fight diseases that affect livestock such as bovine tuberculosis and African swine fever.
The company’s vaccines are based on safe forms of herpesviruses, which occur in most animals. They are created by inserting regions of the targeted pathogen deoxyribonucleic acid into the herpesvirus. That stimulates an immune response against the disease when delivered into the animal. The Vaccine Group also secured funding from the global Bacterial Vaccine Network to support development of a vaccine to combat mastitis in cows.
“Vaccines designed to interrupt emergence of zoonotic diseases in animals before they spread to humans is becoming regarded as a quicker and more cost-effective way to protect human health,” said Michael Jarvis, associate professor in virology and immunology at the University of Plymouth. Jarvis also is founder of The Vaccine Group. Visit thevaccinegroup.co.uk for more information.