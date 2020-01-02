The global forage-analysis market is projected to reach more than $661 million by 2023, growing at an annual rate of 5 percent. North America is projected to account for the largest share of the market due to the presence of a large number of forage-analysis laboratories and awareness about animal nutrition, according to marketsandmarkets.com.
The Asia Pacific market is projected to have the greatest annual growth. Demand for forage analysis in the region is driven by the increasing demand for good-quality dairy and meat products. Manufacturers and farmers are increasingly focused on forage analysis to provide required level of nutrients to livestock. Visit marketsandmarkets.com for more information.