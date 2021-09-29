 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forage-genetics company hires nutritionist

Forage-genetics company hires nutritionist

Prairie Estates Genetics logo

Prairie Estates Genetics of Middleton, Wisconsin, recently hired Dr. Andrew Bohnhoff, a doctor of veterinary medicine and a nutrition specialist. He will work with dairy producers’ nutritionists and the forage-management team at Prairie Estates Genetics.

Bohnhoff started his career as an assistant forage manager for Prairie Estates Genetics many years ago while in veterinary school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In his new role he will work to integrate nutrition into the company’s overall forage-management strategy. He will conduct “ride-alongs” with forage managers to help build relationships with dairy clients and their nutritionists. Visit prairieestatesgenetics.com for more information.

+1 
Andy Bohnhoff

Andy Bohnhoff

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vaccine management crucial
Agri-View

Vaccine management crucial

Properly handling bottles containing livestock vaccines is crucial so that they remain effective for animals. Keeping vaccine bottles between …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News