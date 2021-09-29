Forage-genetics company hires nutritionist

Prairie Estates Genetics of Middleton, Wisconsin, recently hired Dr. Andrew Bohnhoff, a doctor of veterinary medicine and a nutrition specialist. He will work with dairy producers’ nutritionists and the forage-management team at Prairie Estates Genetics.
Bohnhoff started his career as an assistant forage manager for Prairie Estates Genetics many years ago while in veterinary school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In his new role he will work to integrate nutrition into the company’s overall forage-management strategy. He will conduct “ride-alongs” with forage managers to help build relationships with dairy clients and their nutritionists. Visit prairieestatesgenetics.com for more information.