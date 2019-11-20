Foremost Farms USA recently named Greg Schlafer as new president and CEO. He will assume leadership Dec. 2. Schlafer succeeds Michael Doyle who has retired from the company.
Schlafer has more than 25 years experience in the food industry. He most recently served as vice-president of food-group sales and marketing at J.R. Simplot Company. Prior to that he was president of Lamb Weston, a division of ConAgra Foods Inc. He started his career at General Mills where he was vice-president and general manager of the company’s bakeries and food-service division.