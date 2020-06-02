Foremost Farms USA plans to close in July its manufacturing facility in Chilton, Wisconsin. Making long-term investments in the plant didn’t make strategic sense for the company, said Greg Schlafer, president and CEO of Foremost Farms. The company has other facilities with upgraded technology and optimized logistics to drive cost efficiencies, he said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic work-order volumes from foodservice clients decreased in a short period of time. That created product overcapacity and a sudden decline in demand, he said.
“We don’t see an immediate bounce back in cheese orders from foodservice clients serviced by the location,” he said.
The Chilton plant makes Italian cheese, which is sold to the foodservice market for sandwiches. Foremost Farms will discuss severance packages with employees in the coming weeks. The facility employs 53 people. Visit foremostfarms.com for more information.