Foundation recognizes leader

The Holstein Foundation recently selected Mary Knigge as the 2022 Young Dairy Leaders Institute Distinguished Alumni Leader. The foundation annually recognizes Young Dairy Leaders Institute graduates who have made noteworthy contributions and have applied skills gained during their experience in the institute for the advancement of the dairy industry.
Knigge completed Class 6 of the institute early in her career. The experience helped her to identify her strengths and skill set. It also was the foundation for many meaningful connections with others in the dairy industry, she said.
The Wisconsin native is currently the vice-president of government relations for the Dairy Farmers of America. There she advocates on behalf of dairy farmer-member owners on Capitol Hill and with U.S. government agencies. Prior to that she spent eight years working for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee of Agriculture and seven years with the National Milk Producers Federation.
Knigge currently serves on the board of Dairy Girl Network. She also is involved in the Association of Women in Agriculture. In addition she has volunteered with the National Dairy Shrine as a publicity-committee member and scholarship judge.
Knigge will be honored during Class 12 of the Young Dairy Leaders Institute, which will be held Feb. 15-18 in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Young Dairy Leaders Institute is a three-phase leadership and communication-skills development program for young adults – ages 22-45. Visit holsteinfoundation.org or contact jhoynoski@holstein.com or 800-952-5200 ext. 4261 for more information.