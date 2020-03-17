To help dairy farmers prevent accidents and save lives Cargill is offering free safety vests. Through April 15 dairy farmers can obtain as many as three safety vests.
More than 400 farmers and farm workers died in 2017 from a work-related injury. Uniting as an industry to improve safety standards will help honor those who have been lost and show a commitment to long-term sustainability, according to Cargill. As dairies begin to prepare for the spring season increasing visibility will be critical to safety. Vests will be available in various sizes, including children’s sizes. Visit cargilldairydreams.com/claimyourvest while supplies last and for more information.