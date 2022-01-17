Friend of Expo honored

World Dairy Expo recently honored Ken Elliott as the 2021 Friend of Expo. Elliott was presented the award during the annual Friends of Expo Banquet in recognition of his dedicated service as a volunteer, partner and supporter of World Dairy Expo.
Elliott began his service to World Dairy Expo 19 years ago as the superintendent of the International Holstein Show. He was appointed to the role by Terry Howard, then overall superintendent. Elliott brought a unique perspective and skillset to Expo’s dairy-cattle team, having connections with Canadian exhibitors and exhibitors from the West Coast.
After 11 years as the Holstein superintendent, Elliott added to his duties by also becoming the assistant overall dairy-cattle show superintendent. During his eight-year tenure as the assistant, he oversaw 20,763 animals exhibited.