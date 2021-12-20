General manager retires

Scott Bentley is retiring as general manager of World Dairy Expo after eight years of service to the organization. During his time as general manager, World Dairy Expo experienced growth in the event's trade show, dairy cattle show and educational programming.
World Dairy Expo’s board of directors has begun a search for a new general manager. The event showcases more than 2,000 dairy cattle and features 700 participating companies. The week-long event attracts 60,000 attendees and generates about $25 million in direct spending for Madison, Wisconsin, and its surrounding communities. Visit worlddairyexpo.com or call 608-279-0272 for more information.