The base for U.S. dairy-genetic evaluations will be updated, effective with Apr. 7 tri-annual evaluations. With the base change users of genetic evaluations may become aware that the standards they had set for choosing service bulls or valuing females may no longer meet the quality to remain competitive. That is due to genetic progress. The Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding has published a paper on the genetic-base change. Visit uscdcb.com and click on "what’s new" and then "news" for more information.
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy