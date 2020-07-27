The Land Stewardship Project is encouraging livestock producers to celebrate the environmental stewardship of managed-rotational grazing by entering their best photos of summer-grazing scenes. Entrants submitting photos must be a member of the Land Stewardship Project’s free Soil Builders Network.
Photos must be taken by the entrant themselves. Entries should follow the contest theme of “summer grazing.” Entries for each category will be reviewed by designated farmer-judges selected from the Land Stewardship Project’s Soil Health Steering Committee. Only one photo entry per person is permitted.
- general category
- youth category – ages 13-18
All photos will be scored by judges on the contest theme and criteria. Criteria for scoring are relevancy, originality, emotional impact and photo quality. The contest organizers reserve the right to disqualify entries that don’t conform to contest rules.
A grand prize winner, second place and third place will be selected from each category within a week of the Aug. 14 deadline. Contest winners and runners-up will be notified by email and prizes will be delivered.
For the general category the grand prize is a Brix refractometer, second place is a soil-health package – shovel, water-infiltration ring and heavy-duty rain gauge – and third place is a digital voltmeter.
For the youth category the grand prize is $75, second place is $50 and third place is $25.
Photos taken by winners and runners-up will be printed and mounted in the Land Stewardship Project’s home office, then delivered to the winners. Winning photos also will be displayed on the organization’s website and Facebook page.
Entries must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 14. Visit landstewardshipproject.org/lspsoilbuilders. If individuals aren’t sure whether they’re already a member of the network, they’re encouraged to sign up again. Email submissions should contain the information listed.
- title of photo
- first and last name of photographer
- date and location of photo
- photo-contest category
- one- to three-sentence description of photo
Submit entries to or contact aromano@landstewardshipproject.org for more information.