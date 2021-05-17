Great Wisconsin Cheese Giveaway launched

The Great Wisconsin Cheese Giveaway recently was launched to celebrate the 180th anniversary of cheesemaking in Wisconsin. An entire month of retail promotions celebrating Wisconsin Cheese will culminate in a virtual event May 26. It will feature award-winning cheesemakers, surprise guests, education, musical performances and the chance to win 180 prizes from the State of Cheese.
Registration for The Great Wisconsin Cheese Giveaway closes at noon Central Time May 25. Registration is free and unlimited for the event. Some of the prizes are featured.
- Grand Towering Cheese Wheel Cake – designed and delivered for the winner’s next grand event
- World Champion Roth Grand Cru Surchoix – an entire wheel of the championship cheese
- Exclusive first taste of Hook’s 15-year aged cheddar before its fall 2021 release
- Quarterly Curd Drops – seasonal shipments of fresh cheese curds from four different makers
- Assorted Gift Baskets – featuring cheese products inspired by Wisconsin’s European roots, the best blues, a cheddar flight or spicy favorites
- Too Gouda to Be True – quarter wheel of award-winning Marieke Gouda
- Limited Edition Cheese Lover’s Box – featuring an exclusive, curated selection of Wisconsin Cheese swag and a $50 gift card to shop for Wisconsin Cheese
To make dairy more accessible to people in need across the country, attendees are invited to donate to The Great American Milk Drive at the time of registration. The program helps deliver fresh milk to Feeding America food banks.
Wisconsin is the nation’s leading producer of specialty and award-winning cheeses, the only state that requires a license to make cheese. It’s also the only place outside Switzerland with a Master Cheesemaker program.
The virtual event will begin at 7 p.m. Central Time May 26. Tune into the Wisconsin Cheese Facebook or YouTube to watch the event live. Visit WisconsinCheese.com/Contest-Rules and WisconsinDairy.org for more information.