Groups name managing director

The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative recently hired Jeremy Henkels to serve as the organizations’ managing director. It’s a new role for the advocacy organizations.

Henkels most recently was executive vice president-shared services for Agfinity, a member-owned cooperative that provides agronomy, energy, feed, grain and retail services in Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming. There he oversaw human resources, marketing, safety and information technology.

Henkels started his career as a human-resources specialist for a pork producer based in Spring Green, Wisconsin. He then worked in human-resource roles in the radio broadcasting and healthcare industries. He returned to agriculture in leadership roles at Landmark Services Cooperative in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, before moving to Agfinity in 2018. Visit dairyforward.com and voiceofmilk.com for more information.

Jeremy Henkels

Jeremy Henkels

