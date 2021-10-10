Guernsey winners named

“Valley Gem Atlas Malt-ET” was named grand champion female and best bred-and-owned Guernsey cow at the International Guernsey Show during World Dairy Expo. She was the winner of the 6-year-old and older class.
The Allen Hetts Grand Champion Trophy and the $1,000 Udder Comfort Grand Champion Cash Award also was presented to Valley Gem Farms of Cumberland, Wisconsin, which bred and exhibited “Malt.” The farm also earned the Douglaston Manor Farm Trophy.
“Springhill Kojack Uno-ET,” the first-place 5-year-old Guernsey, was named reserve grand champion and reserve senior champion. She was exhibited by Ty and Ean Mader and Faith Ling of Springfield, Missouri. “Uno” also was awarded the Burton Lane Trophy for her reserve grand champion title.
“Dix-Lee Method Journey” was the winning junior 3-year-old cow. She was named intermediate champion and the Eugene Nelson Intermediate Champion Award winner. She was shown by Whitney Lee Yerina of Phillipsburg, Missouri.
“Dix-Lee Kojack Dont Doubt Me-ETV” was the first-place senior 2-year-old cow. She was named the reserve intermediate champion. She was exhibited by Haley Beukema and Lauryn Weisensel of New Richmond, Wisconsin.
“Thurston Farm Popeye Addyson” was the first-place fall yearling heifer. She was named junior champion and received the Norman E. Magnussen Memorial Award. She was shown by Howacres and Mill Bridge Farm of Meriden, New Hampshire.
“Springhill Tiller Calico-ETV” was named the reserve junior champion. The first-place fall heifer calf was exhibited by Clay Hershberger and Sandy Putt of Sugarcreek, Ohio.
Premier breeder and premier exhibitor honors were awarded to Springhill of Big Prairie, Ohio. Austin and Jenna Knapp received premier breeder honors in the heifer show. The premier exhibitor award was won by Warwick Manor, Kevin and Dina Stoltzfus from East Earl, Pennsylvania.
“Indian Acres American Pie” was named premier sire. “Hi Guern View Levi Drone” was named premier sire of the heifer show.
The International Guernsey show was judged by Molly Sloan of Columbus, Wisconsin, and associate judge Mike West of Orangeville, Ontario, Canada. They placed 254 animals. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for complete class results and more information.