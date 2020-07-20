Levi Lloyd Kindschi of Loganville, Wisconsin, recently was named the 2020 National Outstanding Guernsey Youth by the American Guernsey Association. His enthusiasm for the golden breed began in 2015 when he won the Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders' Association youth-essay calf contest. Later he participated in various Guernsey contests such as prepared speaking, extemporaneous speech, display boards, quiz bowl, and video at state and national Guernsey conventions.
He exhibited, marketed and bred Guernseys with his late grandfather Leon Kindschi's prefix, Kin-Land. Levi Kindschi has earned several other awards such as the 2019 Outstanding Wisconsin Guernsey Youth, Wisconsin Brown Swiss Grant Calf Winner, a Wisconsin Holstein Association scholarship, and Distinguished Junior Member, FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience-Dairy Grant. He also has earned Agri-Science Fair gold and silver medals, John Haskins scholarships, a Select Sires scholarship and a Turley Youth Scholarship.
He earned in May a degree in farm operations and management-dairy from the Southwest Wisconsin Technical College. He recently accepted a full-time dairy position at the Dairy Forage Research Center.
His parents, Bill and Tara Kindschi, aren’t dairy farmers. But they encouraged their son’s love of dairy. They borrowed a calf for him to train and exhibit at the county fair. The National Outstanding Guernsey Youth Award is an extra honor because Levi Kindschi was born with a cognitive memory disorder, learning disabilities and a speech impairment. The skills required to train a calf and daily calf care were both tasks he could do at a young age. The concentration needed for showmanship contests was helpful in increasing his confidence. With help from numerous breeders, friends and family, he has excelled. Visit usguernsey.com for more information.