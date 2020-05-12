The National Dairy Shrine recently named dairy-industry leaders to the Dairy Hall of Fame. The National Dairy Shrine’s awards were designed to honor present and previous dairy-industry leaders who have contributed to strengthening and energizing the dairy industry. The 2020 honorees will be inducted into the National Dairy Hall of Fame in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.
Jay Mattison has earned the Guest of Honor award, the greatest recognition from the National Dairy Shrine. Mattison is the CEO of the National Dairy Herd Improvement Association and a leader in the creation of the Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding.
David Patrick of Maple Dell Ayrshires near Woodbine, Maryland, has earned the Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder award.
Don Monke, animal-health leader and veterinarian at Select Sires, has earned the Pioneer award. Posthumous Pioneer honors also are being awarded to Randall Geiger, a dairyman and dairy cooperative leader, Allan Bringe, University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension dairy professor, and Harold Barnum, dairy-sanitation leader and innovator.
The annual National Dairy Shrine Awards Banquet is scheduled to be held Oct. 1 in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit dairyshrine.org or contact info@dairyshrine.org for more information.