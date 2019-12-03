The Wisconsin Holstein Association recently appointed Charitee Seebecker to serve as its director of sales and membership. She will be responsible for membership operations, sponsorships and educational programming.
Seebecker was raised near Mauston, Wisconsin, on her parents' Registered Holstein farm. She earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Prior to joining the Wisconsin Holstein Association, Seebecker served as a farm-to-school specialist for AmeriCorps. She also has served as Ms. United States Agriculture for Wisconsin. Visit www.wisholsteins.com for more information.