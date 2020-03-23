Holstein Association USA is updating its Total Performance Index formula. The association’s genetic-advancement committee met in January to review the breed’s progress and analyze current and predicted changes in milk pricing. The committee identified improvements for the formula and brought recommendations to the association's board of directors. The board approved the new formula, which will be implemented with April 2020 genetic evaluations.
- Weightings of predicted-transmitting-ability fat and predicted-transmitting-ability protein will be modified. They will receive equal weighting of 19 percent.
- The feed-efficiency formula is being updated using the most recent economic assumptions for cheese-merit dollars based on U.S. Department of Agriculture research.
- Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding health traits are being added – milk fever, displaced abomasum, ketosis, mastitis, metritis and retained placenta. All traits are then combined into a health-trait index for an overall economic value.
- The feet and legs composite formula is being modified to include rear legs – side view as a two-way trait, having an intermediate optimum.
- The fertility index will include a new trait – early first calving. Total weighting on all fertility traits will remain unchanged at 13 percent of the Total Performance Index.
- The weighting for productive life will increase by 1 percent. The percentage was taken from dairy form.
Standard deviations for existing traits have been updated to reflect changes made to genetic evaluations by Holstein Association USA and the Council on Dairy Breeding.
Using quality genetics is one of the best ways to reduce production costs and achieve profitability; the new Total Performance Index formula will help meet that goal, according to Holstein Association USA.
An average daughter of a Top 100 Total Performance Index bull will generate $486 more net profit in her lifetime versus a typical daughter from an average available bull based on USDA economic values, according to Holstein Association USA.
The accompanying table illustrates the sources of additional income. Greater production, good conformation and longer herd life, coupled with improved health, fertility and better calving, are built into the new formula. Visit www.holsteinusa.com for more information.