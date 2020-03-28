Holstein Association USA is seeking applicants to fill three open seats for adult representatives on the organization’s junior advisory committee. The vacancies are in the association's areas II, III and IV.
The committee is the governing body of the National Junior Holstein Association. It serves as a sounding board for junior members and advisers. It also oversees youth programs.
- Area II encompasses Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.
- Area III encompasses Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
- Area IV encompasses Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
Representatives are eligible to serve as many as two 2-year terms. The committee typically meets annually via conference call or in-person. Attendance at the National Junior Holstein Convention is mandatory. Newly appointed representatives will start their official duties following the National Junior Holstein Convention in June in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
The deadline for applications is Apr. 1. Visit holsteinusa.com or contact kdunklee@holstein.com or 800.952.5200, ext. 4124, for more information.