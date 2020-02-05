The Wisconsin Holstein Association recently named recipients of the 2019 Distinguished Holstein Breeder and Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder awards. Trent and Kelsey Hendrickson of Blanchardville, Wisconsin, were named Distinguished Young Holstein Breeders. The team of Emerald Acres – Paul and Debbie Ossmann, Ted and Lana Ossmann, Don and Joyce Ossmann, and Scott Armbrust of De Pere, Wisconsin – will be honored as Distinguished Holstein Breeder.
The Hendricksons established in 2011 Trent-Way Genetics with just 20 cows and a partnership with Dave Erickson, a Registered Holstein breeder. The couple now milks 235 cows. The Hendricksons in the past year built a freestall barn to expand their milking herd.
Trent-Way Genetics is focused on production traits for all dairying styles. The Hendricksons use classification, genetic testing and milk testing to make management and breeding decisions. They use the upper 10 percent of their herd to develop future generations. The remaining animals are used as recipients for in vitro fertilization-embryo transfer calves. Trent-Way has a rolling-herd average of 25,219 pounds with 3.82 percent fat and 3.15 percent protein.
The Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder award honors a breeder younger than 40 years of age. That individual has excelled in cattle breeding as well as community involvement and farming practices. Candidates submit an application judged by a panel of past award winners.
The team at Emerald Acres focuses on cows with outstanding production, components and genetic characteristics, according to the Wisconsin Holstein Association. The farm has grown through strategic breeding from a number of purchases. The herd has been classified since 1977. The group has bred 87 Excellent females, 10 Excellent males, 25 multiple “E” females and has had 304 animals produce more than 100,000 pounds of lifetime milk.
Emerald Acres has a 500-cow herd. Its rolling-herd average is 27,518 pounds of milk comprised of 4.6 percent fat and 3.2 percent protein.
The Distinguished Holstein Breeder is chosen by the Wisconsin Holstein Association board of directors from applications submitted through nomination or by breeders themselves.
The Wisconsin Holstein Convention will be held Feb. 21-22 at the Radisson Hotel, 625 West Rolling Meadows Drive, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Visit wisholsteins.com/adultconvention for more information.