Holstein named supreme champion

“Erbacres Snapple Shakira-ET,” the Holstein cow at right, was named supreme champion of the 2021 World Dairy Expo Cattle Show. She is joined by "Cutting Edge Thunder Faye," the Brown Swiss and reserve grand champion cow. "Dorloy-K Guinness-Red-Et," the supreme champion heifer, is a Red and White Holstein. "SWHeaths Kid Rock Jaden," the reserve supreme champion heifer, is a Jersey.