Holstein named supreme champion

2021 World Dairy Expo supreme champion and reserve champion cows and heifers

“Erbacres Snapple Shakira-ET,” the Holstein cow at right, was named supreme champion of the 2021 World Dairy Expo Cattle Show. She is joined by "Cutting Edge Thunder Faye," the Brown Swiss and reserve grand champion cow. "Dorloy-K Guinness-Red-Et," the supreme champion heifer, is a Red and White Holstein. "SWHeaths Kid Rock Jaden," the reserve supreme champion heifer, is a Jersey.

 Contributed

“Erbacres Snapple Shakira-ET” is named supreme champion of the 2021 World Dairy Expo Cattle Show. Shakira is owned by Ferme Jacobs, Ty-D Holsteins, Theraulaz and Ferme Antelimarck of Cap-Sante, Quebec, Canada. “Cutting Edge Thunder Faye” is named reserve supreme champion. She is owned by Ken Main and Kenny Joe Manion of Copake, New York.

“Dorloy-K Guinness-Red-ET” is named supreme champion heifer after claiming the junior champion title during the International Red and White Show. She was exhibited by Kenlee Philips of Lingleville, Texas. “SVHeaths Kid Rock Jaden” is named reserve supreme champion heifer. She is owned by Vierra Dairy Farms of Hilmar, California. 

