The annual pedigree analysis of National Holstein Show winners recently was released. Updated each fall the analysis lists leading sires, maternal grandsires and sire stacks of national-show winners. Each category features separate lists for heifers and cows, and an overall list. Average classification score for each class and historical data from previous years also are featured.
Holstein females included in the analysis were those earning the first three places in their respective age class at a National Holstein Show. That involved in 2019 a total of 203 heifers and 264 cows sired by 121 bulls.
“Val-Bisson Doorman-ET” was the overall leading sire. The bull sired 78 daughters placing in the first three of their classes. He also was first on the heifer and cow list, with 47 heifers and 31 cows.
“Dymenthom Mr App Avalanche-TW” was the second sire overall. He was second on the heifer list, with 32 heifers taking the first three places. Thirty-one bulls each sired at least four daughters placing first, second and third in their classes.
“Braedale Goldwyn” led the maternal grandsires of heifers, cows and the overall list. The bull was the maternal grandsire of 35 heifers and 39 cows. “Maple-Downs-I G Atwood-ET” was the second-ranking maternal grandsire overall. The bull had 40 granddaughters placing in the first three of their respective classes.
For the second year the combination of “Val-Bisson Doorman-ET x Braedale Goldwyn” earned the overall leading sire stack. The bull led the list of leading sire stacks for heifers and cows.
Nineteen animals placing in the first three at 2019 National Holstein Shows were produced from that mating. For the third year running “Val-Bisson Doorman-ET x Maple-Downs-I G W Atwood-ET” was the overall second leading sire stack. Visit holsteinusa.com for more information.