Holstein sire passes

The influence of 7HO10920 Mr Chassity Gold Chip-ET (EX-95), a Holstein bull that has sired national and international champions, is being commemorated by Select Sires Inc. “Gold Chip,” which had been part of the Select Sires’ Showcase lineup for more than a decade, recently passed away.

With more than 43,000 daughters in his proof, Gold Chip was a predictable source of consistent results, said Kevin Jorgensen, senior Holstein sire analyst at Select Sires. The bull improved mastitis resistance, added balance and fitness, and helped create cows that improved through time, Jorgensen said. Gold Chip was bred by Ernest Kueffner and David Dyment of Boonsboro, Maryland. Visit selectsires.com for more information. 

