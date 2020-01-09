Holstein Association USA recently awarded to Connor Erbsen the National Judi Collinsworth Outstanding Junior Exhibitor Award. The annual award recognizes a youth’s work and involvement with Holstein cattle and dairy activities.
Recipients are selected based on sportsmanship, herdsmanship, and participation in Holstein and other agricultural activities. They also are selected based on an essay describing what they’ve learned while exhibiting Registered-Holstein cattle. Recipients at each of the National Junior Holstein Shows receive a $250 cash prize. The overall winner receives an additional $500 scholarship.
One individual is selected to receive the award at each of the four National Junior Holstein Shows. Erbsen earned the award at the International National Junior Holstein Show. Individuals from other states also earned awards.
- Caitlin Cox of Indiana – Grand National Junior Holstein Show
- Zachary Paul of Illinois – Southern Spring National Junior Holstein Show
- Taylor Wolf of Pennsylvania – Premier National Junior Holstein Show
Erbsen of Lanark, Illinois, is a sophomore at Iowa State University. He is studying agronomy, agricultural-systems technology and animal science. He is active in his local dairy-science club, agronomy club, agricultural-systems technology club and the beginning-farmers network. He also serves as a competitions-committee member for the Midwest branch of the American Dairy Science Association.
Erbsen has participated in his state and county Holstein organizations. As a member of the Illinois Junior Holstein Association he was a 2015 Young Distinguished Junior Member finalist. He has participated in Dairy Bowl on local, state and national levels. He also has participated in Dairy Jeopardy and dairy judging. He was the captain of the winning 2015 National Junior Dairy Bowl team. He plans to work with and mentor young people to strengthen the dairy industry and the Holstein breed.
The Collinsworth Award is presented annually in honor of Judi Collinsworth, former executive director of member and industry services at Holstein Association USA. Visit holsteinusa.com or call 800-952-5200 for more information.