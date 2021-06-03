Honorary Klussendorf Award recipient named

Ken Elliott of Marshall, Wisconsin, recently earned the Honorary Klussendorf Award. The award was presented during the Midwest National Spring Jersey and Red & White Shows held in Jefferson, Wisconsin. Considered the greatest recognition bestowed on a dairy-cattle showman in the United States, the Honorary Klussendorf Award mirrors the attributes of the Klussendorf Award. It’s presented in special recognition of a recipient’s involvement in the purebred dairy industry.
Elliott has served as superintendent of the International Holstein Show at World Dairy Expo for the past two decades. He has served eight years as World Dairy Expo’s assistant overall superintendent.
A 1978 graduate of the University of Guelph and its Ridgetown College, Elliott started working for Paperman Farm in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada. He then worked for Allangrove Farm in rural Guelph. Elliott then moved to the United States where he worked for Ocean View Farms near Windsor, California. Elliott and his wife, Kathy, eventually moved their family to their own farm in Wisconsin.
As a farmer and breeder Elliott excelled in his role as Holstein superintendent at World Dairy Expo. His connections with exhibitors spread across North America making him an asset to World Dairy Expo and throughout the stalling process at the annual event. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.