Farmers, dairy processors and the general public wanting to speak with dairy specialists about COVID-19 issues are encouraged to submit questions using an online form. The form was recently created by the Dairy Innovation Hub.
Questions should be related to COVID-19 and its impact on the dairy community. Submissions will be routed to representatives at each of the three campuses involved with the Dairy Innovation Hub. Answers will be compiled and a response sent to the requester. In some cases questions will be answered in individual conversations by phone or video conference.
“We felt that providing a direct line to Wisconsin’s best dairy researchers was something we could add to the already robust arsenal of resources available to the people we serve,” said Heather White, associate professor in the dairy-science department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and faculty director of the Dairy Innovation Hub.
In addition to the online form there are resources from numerous industry, university and state-agency partners on the hub’s resources page. The Dairy Innovation Hub harnesses research and development at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls to keep Wisconsin’s $45.6 billion dairy community at the global forefront in producing dairy products in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner. Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu and click on the COVID-19 resources tab for more information.