The Dairy Innovation Hub recently released its first annual report, which reflects progress and activities from initial funding approval by the Wisconsin State Legislature in early October 2019 through June 2020. The report outlines the hub’s major accomplishments since its inception and during the preceding fiscal year.
The State of Wisconsin allocates $7.8 million per year for hub research and development at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls campuses. The primary objective is to keep Wisconsin’s $45.6-billion dairy community at the global forefront in producing nutritious dairy products in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner.
The hub has met or exceeded internal timelines for project decisions for its current fiscal year as well as plans for year two, said Heather White, an associate professor in the animal and dairy sciences department at UW-Madison and the hub's faculty director. Highlights from the report are featured.
- More than 50 funding awards across three University of Wisconsin campuses and four priority areas
- About $500,000 in documented spending for the first six months toward dairy-related talent, capacity-building equipment and research
- $5.1 million allocated for new dairy faculty, staff, graduate students and postdoctoral researchers for the 2019-2021 biennial state-budget cycle
- Collaborative and synergistic initiatives across three campuses
- Engaged advisory council and three active steering committees
The hub will host its first annual Dairy Summit Nov. 18. The online event will showcase hub-funded research. Farmers, processors, dairy professionals, legislators and community members are invited to attend the free educational event.
Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu and search for "annual report" to download the annual report. Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu and search for "Dairy Summit" to register for the summit and for more information.