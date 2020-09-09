A new technique to determine fertility of sperm samples in cattle recently was developed. The University of Illinois-Urbana is part of a five-year project to develop dairy cattle that are resistant to heat and diseases in tropical areas.
“We want to donate the cows to developing countries to increase their food production,” said Matthew Wheeler, an animal-science professor at Illinois.
To develop the traits the researchers must determine which sperm samples work best for in vitro fertilization. A new imaging approach moves that effort forward.
“Although males may have sperm that are seemingly perfect, there could be morphological or DNA issues,” said Marcello Rubessa, a research assistant professor working with Wheeler. “This approach allows us to evaluate the spermatozoa and select the best in terms of fertility.”
Traditional techniques for imaging sperm samples are slow, labor intensive and involve toxic stains, according to the researchers. Therefore the team, along with a group based at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, used label-free imaging techniques developed in the Beckman Institute’s Quantitative Light Imaging Laboratory. The techniques are used for determining what parameters of the sperm make them fertile.
The relationship between the size of the sperm's head and tail is an important parameter for fertility, according to the researchers. They used artificial intelligence to automate the process of analyzing sperm cells. One goal for the project is to improve the technique’s speed.
“Sperm motility is sometimes fast so we need to do measurements quickly,” said Gabriel Popescu, director of the Beckman Institute's laboratory and a professor in the departments of electrical and computer engineering and bioengineering at Illinois.
“For many years we developed various techniques for label-free imaging knowing we had to give away molecular specificity,” he said. “Our newly developed phase imaging with computational specificity brings back molecular specificity via artificial intelligence, which is harmless and works on live cells. The applications are limitless, but one that truly benefits from absence of chemical stains is assisted reproduction.”
The study recently was published in the "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences." Visit pnas.org and search for “Reproductive outcomes predicted by phase imaging with computational specificity of spermatozoon ultrastructure” for more information.