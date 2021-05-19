Instructor joins World Dairy Expo

Ryan Weigel, an animal-science instructor at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, recently was appointed to a corporate seat on the World Dairy Expo board of directors. He was appointed to serve by the Wisconsin Holstein Association. Corporate seats on the World Dairy Expo board are appointed or reappointed on a yearly basis.
Weigel and his family operate a dairy farm near Platteville, Wisconsin. He has been a board member of the Wisconsin Holstein Association and is currently serving on its executive committee.
Weigel has previous experience with World Dairy Expo. He served on the board of directors when he was employed by Accelerated Genetics. He also worked for World Dairy Expo for seven years.
As part of his responsibilities with the board of directors, Weigel will be assigned to committees to work on special projects. He will promote the event and meet with the board multiple times each year. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.