International Jersey Show winners named

Vierra Dairy Farms of Hilmar, California, won the grand champion and reserve grand champion awards in the International Jersey Show. It was the second consecutive time they won both awards at World Dairy Expo.
“Bri-Lin Valson Spritz” was named grand champion. She also won the 6-year-old and older class and senior champion female award. Spritz won the Allen Hetts Grand Champion trophy and the $1,000 Udder Comfort Grand Champion Cash Award.
“Summer Breeze Tequila Gayle” was named reserve grand champion female. She also was the top senior 3-year-old and intermediate champion.
“SVHeaths Kid Rock Jaden” was named the junior champion female after winning the summer yearling-heifer class. Jaden also won the $500 Junior Champion Cash Award.
“Rexlea Joel Karausel” was named the reserve senior champion female. The 4-year-old was exhibited by Glamourview-Iager & Walton of Walkersville, Maryland.
“Arethusa Gentry Chante-ET,” a winter yearling heifer, was named reserve junior champion female. She also was exhibited by Glamourview-Iager & Walton.
“Pacific Edge Premier Diva-ET,” was named reserve intermediate champion female. The senior 2-year-old cow was exhibited by Pacific Edge of Tillamook, Oregon.
Ratliff Jerseys of Garnett, Kansas, earned the premier breeder award. Vierra Dairy of Hilmar, California, was named premier exhibitor.
“Guimo Joel-ET” earned premier sire honors.
Four-Hills of Bristol, Vermont, was named premier breeder in the heifer show. Glamourview-Iager & Walton of Walkersville, Maryland, was named premier exhibitor.
“Rapid Bay Indiana Gentry” was named premier sire of the heifer show.
Official judge Chad Ryan of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and associate judge Kevin Doeberiener of West Salem, Ohio, placed a total of 375 animals. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for complete class results and more information.