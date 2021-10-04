Junior Jersey show winners named

“Homeridge T Annette,” cow on right, is named grand champion female and intermediate champion of the 2021 International Junior Jersey Show. She was exhibited by K&D Nickels, T Freson, M Sell and S Stanford of Watertown, Wisconsin. “Meadowridge Triple Crown Fae,” cow on left, was the reserve grand champion female of the junior show. She was exhibited by M, K & T Riebe and A & A Anderson of Cumberland, Wisconsin.