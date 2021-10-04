Junior Jersey show winners named

“Homeridge T Annette” was named grand champion female and intermediate champion of the 2021 International Junior Jersey Show at World Dairy Expo. She won the $500 Udder Comfort Grand Champion Cash Award and the Lillian and Keith King and Jim King Grand Champion of the Junior Show Award. The 3-year-old Annette was exhibited by K&D Nickels, T Freson, M Sell and S Stanford of Watertown, Wisconsin.
“Meadowridge Triple Crown Fae” was the reserve grand champion female of the junior show. She also was the reserve intermediate champion female of the junior show. She was exhibited by M, K & T Riebe and A & A Anderson of Cumberland, Wisconsin. Fae was the second-place senior 3-year-old. She was awarded the Lillian and Keith King and Jim King Reserve Grand Champion Junior Show Award.
“Rolling Spring Premier Lucille” was named the champion female of the junior show. “Stoney Point Colton Edele” was named reserve senior champion female.
Lucille was the winning 4-year-old cow. She was shown by Evan Jauquet of Pulaski, Wisconsin. Edele followed Lucille in the 4-year-old cow class. Edele was exhibited by Avery, Lauren, Grace and Claire Starr of Tulare, California.
“Beslea Kingsdale VIP Delorean-ET” was the winning winter heifer calf. She was named junior champion female of the junior show and received the $250 Junior Champion of the Junior Show Cash Award. Delorean was shown by Kenlee Phillips of Lingleville, Texas.
“Bolle-Acres Gentry Fashion” was named the reserve junior champion and the winning spring yearling heifer. She was exhibited by Blaine Warburton of New Albany, Pennsylvania.
The show was judged by Chad Ryan of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, and associate judge Kevin Doeberiener of West Salem, Ohio. They placed a total of 130 animals. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for complete class results and for more information.