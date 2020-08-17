Sam Mess recently earned the Fond du Lac County Dairy Youth Program’s Junior Outstanding Dairy Youth Exhibitor award. The award recognizes junior dairy youth in grades 9 to 11 who have shown exceptional involvement in the dairy project. The annual award is based on the youth’s activities, leadership, teaching responsibilities, and awards and accomplishments.
Sam, 15, is the son of Austin and Deb Mess of Rosendale, Wisconsin, and has been involved in the county’s dairy project for eight years. He helps with milking and mixing feed for cows and heifers on his family’s farm. He’s an active member of the Fond du Lac County Dairy Project and Junior Holstein Association. He also serves as vice-president of the Laconia FFA. After graduating from high school he plans on attending either an agriculture technical college program or the University of Wisconsin-Farm and Industry Short Course. He plans on returning to the family farm.
CP Feeds has been a continuous sponsor of the county award since its inception in 2015. The Fond du Lac County Dairy Project provides opportunities for youth to learn about the industry through dairy judging, dairy quiz bowl, a dairy-management project, and teaching and mentor younger dairy-project members. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/fdldairyyouth for more information.