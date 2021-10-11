Klussendorf Award presented

Jeff Core of Salvisa, Kentucky, recently earned the Klussendorf Award, the highest recognition given to a dairy-cattle showman in the United States. The award was presented at World Dairy Expo.
The award is given in memory of Arthur B. Klussendorf, considered an outstanding showman of his time and a model for all those who have followed him. Core was selected to win the award by members of the Klussendorf Memorial Association.
Core and his wife, Alta Mae Core, have bred and exhibited multiple national champions. They’ve placed bulls in artificial-insemination studs, and have bred production award winners. Keightley and Core Jersey Farm has been a regular exhibitor at both World Dairy Expo and the All American Jersey Show. Jeff Core also has served in national and international shows.
The Klussendorf Award recognizes individuals who exemplify great character, sportsmanship, ability, and endeavor.
Jeff and Alta Mae Core are the first husband-wife duo to receive the Klussendorf Award. She won the same honor in 1999. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.