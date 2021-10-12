Klussendorf-MacKenzie Award presented

Jeff Stookey of Milford, Indiana, recently was presented the Klussendorf-MacKenzie Award during World Dairy Expo. The award is presented in memory of Duncan MacKenzie, the 1961 Klussendorf winner.
Stookey is a seventh-generation dairyman. While working on his family’s dairy farm, Stookey fitted cattle from 1977 to 1993. He bought animals while working on the road and developed them into show winners at home.
After his father, John Stookey, suffered a heart attack in the early 1990s, Jeff Stookey returned to work full-time on the farm. He continued developing his Registered Holstein and Jersey herd.
During his career he has exhibited 47 All Indiana and 24 Reserve All Indiana winners. He exhibited the junior champion of the International Holstein Show at the 1999 World Dairy Expo and the junior champion at the 2008 All American Dairy Show.
The Indiana dairyman has sold numerous animals to buyers in Brazil, Canada, Japan and Mexico, as well as the United States.