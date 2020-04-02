Lactose-free milk sales in 2019 grew twice as fast as plant-based beverages, according to the National Milk Producers Federation. Lactose-free is poised to surpass almond-beverage sales in 2020.
Increasing sales of whole milk, lactose-free milk and flavored varieties are reasons for optimism about the future of milk. Plant-based beverage sales in some categories are increasing quickly, but they’re growing from a much smaller base, the organization stated.
Almonds with about three-quarters of sales drive the plant-based beverage category. They’re growing but not as fast as lactose-free milk. Soybean-based beverages are second in terms of plant-based beverage sales, but declined in 2018 by more than 13 percent from $248 million to $215 million. Oat-based beverages increased 872 percent – from $7 million in 2018 to $68 million in 2019.
Meanwhile Americans bought $13.88 billion worth of milk in 2019. That’s a slight decline from $13.93 billion in 2018. Visit nmpf.org for more information.