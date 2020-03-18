The Laughing Cow brand recently was reformulated to contain more calcium. Cheese wedges also each contain two grams of protein. Bel Brands USA, maker of The Laughing Cow, is introducing a new advertising campaign focused on inspiring people to choose to laugh at life.
The "Because It's Better to Laugh" campaign is debuting in March on the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations – NASDAQ – Exchange and Thomson Reuters billboards in New York’s Times Square. The campaign will be amplified across out-of-home, digital, social media and public-relations channels. Product sampling also will be offered at various athletic and entertainment events across the United States. Visit thelaughingcow.com and belbrandsusa.com for more information.