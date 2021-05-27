Layouts designed for automatic-milking systems

The Pennsylvania State University-Extension is offering three new “Dairy Idea Plans” – functional layouts for dairy-housing systems and components. The plans are developed for systems that use fully automatic milking. They feature design principles of cow comfort in resting areas, natural ventilation, and feeding and watering areas.
“All three plans include layouts containing a freestall section for about 120 milking cows, along with bedded pens for special needs and pre-fresh cows,” said Dan McFarland, Penn State-Extension agricultural engineer.
Individual plans feature two automatic-milking units arranged in unique configurations. A support area featuring a milk room, office, utility room and restroom is located near the milking area. Dry cows and replacement heifers are housed in separate locations.
Automatic-milking systems continue to be popular. But many design considerations – such as ventilation, stall size and arrangement, and feeding and watering areas – are similar whether cows are milked in an automatic-milking system or a parlor, McFarland said.
“Herds using automatic-milking systems rely on voluntary cow entry to the milking unit so additional unique or desirable design factors are needed,” he said. “A more open design around each unit is needed to encourage cow flow to and from the automatic system. Minimizing labor is one objective so designs that allow one person to move cows easily and perform routine tasks within the barn are necessary.”
No single barn design will suit all dairy farms and dairy producers. Dairy Idea Plans is intended to help dairy producers, engineers, contractors and others involved in the design and construction of dairy facilities with an automatic-milking system to consider alternative-system features and layouts that work best for each dairy’s individual goals and management style, he said.
McFarland as well as John Tyson, an agricultural engineer, and Mat Haan, a dairy educator at Penn State-Extension, are developing more plans that will feature different milking herd sizes and building layouts. Visit abe.psu.edu/outreach/extension/idea-plans/automatic-milking-system-ams-layouts or contact dfm6@psu.edu for more information.