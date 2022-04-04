Leadership award presented

Hank Wagner recently was honored as the second recipient of the Dean Strauss Leadership Award at the Professional Dairy Producers Business Conference March 17 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. He is a fourth-generation dairy farmer and president of Wagner Farms Inc. near Oconto Falls, Wisconsin. He also is an author, speaker and business coach.
“Hank is a true example of a servant leader – the epitome of all the Dean Strauss Leadership Award stands for,” said Shelly Mayer, executive director of PDPW. “He lives his life to serve others and helps them understand they have value and can achieve whatever they purpose to do.”
Wagner has served in several leadership positions, including as PDPW board president. In addition to having written leadership articles for a number of publications, he has authored two books. “Teachable Moments – Lessons from Africa” documents his experiences and lessons learned while serving on a mission trip in Togo, Africa. “Simple Miracles” offers strategies for learning and growing from more than 50 life experiences.
The Dean Strauss Leadership Award was established in 2021 in honor of Dean Strauss, a Wisconsin dairy farmer and industry leader who unexpectedly passed away in 2019. Strauss was active in a number of dairy organizations and leadership boards, including serving as president of PDPW. Visit pdpw.org for more information.