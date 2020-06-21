The Green Lake County Dairy Promoters Committee’s Little Red Dairy Barn has featured ice cream at the Wisconsin county's events for years. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic the committee is now partnering with a local food pantry and school-lunch program to distribute vouchers for free butter, cheese, ice cream, Palermo’s pizza, chocolate or strawberry milk, string cheese, cheese curds, cottage cheese, yogurt and more. The dairy products are available to families in need. The effort also helps to promote dairy products and support agriculture.
Landmark Services Cooperative is hosting the Dairy Barn from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays in June at the Landmark office at W1646 County Road South in Markesan, Wisconsin.
The Green Lake County Dairy Promoters Committee receives funding from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Since some of the events the committee would normally hold in 2020 aren’t being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group is offering promotions such as the voucher program. Contact ashley.schumacher@landmark.coop or 608-819-3102 for more information.