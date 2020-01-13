Becoming more aware of and focusing some time on the “little things” can have a big impact on dairy productivity and profitability. One “little thing” to consider is feed push-ups. Cows eat more when fresh feed is available. Timid animals may wait to eat if feed bunks are overcrowded. Feed ridges already may have formed from more-dominant cows eating. As a result timid cows eat less dry matter, resulting in poorer production. Timing of feed push-ups may be just as important as how many are completed per day. Scheduling work around the cows’ needs may be more effective.
Increasing dry-matter intake by 1 pound per cow per day can increase milk yield by about 2 pounds. If 1 pound of dry matter costs $.12 and a pound of milk is $.18 then there’s a three-found return on obtaining 1 extra pound of intake. That will vary by stage of lactation and particular ration, but on average it’s a relatively good return on investment.
Another little thing to consider is timing. Whether it’s consistent feed-drop times or timing of synchronization programs and breeding, when things happen matters. Feed delays on alternate days cause increase stress in animals, according to research conducted by Katy Proudfoot, director of the Sir James Dunn Animal Welfare Center at the Atlantic Veterinary College in Prince Edward Island, Canada. Inaccurate timing of synchronization programs with breeding times can reduce conception rates and pregnancy rates. Paying attention to the timing of tasks and adjusting when necessary can result in a positive return on investment.
One last “little thing” is courtesy. Taking time to thank an employee for a job well done or to recognize effort for improvement when someone is struggling with a task can positively affect morale and productivity. When stressed we often react more abruptly and omit those important phrases – “please" and "thank you.”
While operating a dairy can be intense at times, don’t overlook the impact that neglected “little things” can have. Take time to make a list of little things or enlist trusted advisers to help with creating that list. Then develop a plan for monitoring how well those things are accomplished. If there’s a gap between what’s happening and what should be happening, schedule time to focus on the “little things.” Take them one at a time and monitor progress … the little things can make the biggest difference.