Wisconsin Chapter ATCP 51 – regarding livestock-facility citing – has been given a minor technical revision to 51.10(4) and 51.34(5)(b) The revision is being made to allow for ease in reporting to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Previously the rule stated that postal service and fax were the only acceptable methods of reporting. The agriculture department has removed the fax number and added an official email to allow for flexibility among reporting authorities.
The interactive program map on the livestock facility-siting website also has been updated. It shows permit data reported through November 2019. Visit datcpgis.wi.gov and search for "livestock facility siting map" or contact livestocksiting@wi.gov or 608-224-4630 for more information.