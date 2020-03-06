The market for livestock-monitoring technology is expected to grow from $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion by 2025 – an annual growth rate of about 11 percent. Expected market growth is attributed to increasing focus on livestock monitoring and disease detection, increasing adoption of internet of things and artificial intelligence by dairy farmers, and cost-savings associated with livestock-monitoring management. Developing countries provide major opportunities for growth of the livestock-monitoring market, according to MarketsandMarkets.
The feeding-management application segment is expected to have the greatest growth rate. It will be driven by increasing availability of liquid-feeding systems and dry-feeding systems.
Key players in the livestock-monitoring market are GEA Farm Technologies, DeLaval, Afimilk Ltd., BouMatic LLC, Antelliq Corporation, Dairymaster Ltd., Lely International NV, Fancom BV, Fullwood Packo Ltd. and Nedap NV. Visit marketsandmarkets.com and search for "livestock monitoring" for more information.