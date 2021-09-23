Manitowoc County 4-H team takes first

The Manitowoc County senior dairy-judging team won first place at the Wisconsin 4-H Senior Dairy Judging Contest. The contest was held in conjunction with the Wisconsin Ayrshire and Milking Shorthorn Shows in August in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. The Manitowoc team will represent Wisconsin at the National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest, which will be held during World Dairy Expo in September.
More than 40 senior contestants placed 10 classes and presented four sets of oral reasons. The winning senior team from Manitowoc County is comprised of Lauren Siemers, Clarissa Ulness, Emma Vos and Jenna Gries. The team is coached by Angie Ulness and Paul Siemers. Siemers was high individual overall in the contest. Teammates Ulness and Vos ranked fifth and sixth overall. The Manitowoc team finished 94 points in front of its nearest competitor.
Second in the senior contest was Shawano County, with a 21-point advantage as compared to third-place Grant County. Shawano’s runner-up finish earned the team a trip to the All-American Youth Dairy Judging Contest in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The team is comprised of Abby Ard, Sydney Gwidt, Hailey Zernicke and Kaylee Ferfecki. The team is coached by Lynn Harbaugh and Jay Jauquet.
Columbia County youth Sarah Hagenow earned the state contest’s high individual in oral reasons for the third time in her 4-H career. Hagenow earned 191 points out of 200 possible oral-reasons points. She also was the second-high individual overall in the contest.
Rounding out the top 10 in the senior division were Brooke Hammann of Barron County, Emma Dorshorst of Wood County, Clarissa Ulness of Manitowoc County, Emma Vos of Manitowoc County, Abigail Powers of Dunn County, Brady Bleck of Sheboygan County, Justyne Frisle of Barron County and Sophia Kamm of St. Croix County.
Based on their high-placing individual performances, Dorshorst, Powers, Bleck and Frisle will represent Wisconsin at the North American International Livestock Exposition Youth Dairy Judging Contest in November in Louisville, Kentucky.
Thirteen teams and a total of 54 youth competed in the junior division of the contest. Juniors placed 10 classes and answered type-analysis questions for four of the classes. Type-analysis questions are designed to help youth recognize type traits that play a significant role in functional conformation and placing the class.
The Fond du Lac County team placed first, seven points more than Shawano County. The Fond du Lac team is comprised of Dylan Ryan, Isaac Loehr, Cameron Ryan and Sophia Loehr. They are coached by Matthew Kramer, Joe Loehr and Chad Ryan.
Shawano County placed second. The team is comprised of Logan Harbaugh, Addison Fischer, Madison Harbaugh and Chloe Zernicke. Lynn Harbaugh and Jay Jauquet coach the team.
Sheboygan County placed third overall in the contest. The team is comprised of Audrey Gartman, Natalie Mauk, Royce Booth and Macie Abraham.
Ava Hebgen of Columbia County led the way in the type-analysis-question portion of the contest. She missed just 10 of 100 possible points. Her teammates – Ela Hebgen, Peyton Voegeli and Carter Murphy – helped Columbia County earn top team honors in the type-analysis-question contest.
Top-10 juniors overall in the contest
- Logan Harbaugh of Shawano County
- Ava Hebgen of Columbia County
- Dylan Ryan of Fond du Lac County
- Wyatt Dorshorst of Wood County
- Stella Kamm of St. Croix County
- Whitney Ulness of Manitowoc County
- Isaac Loehr of Fond du Lac County
- Audrey Gartman of Sheboygan County
- Cameron Ryan of Fond du Lac County
- Marissa Spoke of Dodge County
Teams and individuals qualified to compete at the state contest based on their performance at one of the two regional 4-H Area Animal Science Days contests held in June. The junior division represents youth in third-grade through eighth-grade. The senior division represents high school-age youth. County teams were comprised of the top-three scoring individuals from their qualifying contests with the fourth member selected by the county.
The State 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest was made possible through the generous contributions of several groups and volunteers. The contest is appreciative of the quality cow and heifer classes provided by the Ayrshire breeders and Milking Shorthorn breeders at the show, as well as Fond du Lac-area Holstein breeders and Jersey breeders. The University of Wisconsin-Madison Foundation’s Joe and Sharon Darcey Youth Enhancement Fund and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation’s Dairy Endowment Fund sponsored the event.