“Manuresheds" is a term used to describe reconnecting crop and livestock production so that more manure can be used to fertilize more crops. The concept is designed to promote practices, technologies and management systems that would more efficiently use manure while building healthy soils and supporting crop yields.
The concept also illuminates fundamental challenges facing manure use and creates a framework for addressing the problem in a sustainable way, according to Sheri Spiegal, a scientist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Spiegal and her colleagues collected data on manure produced in cattle-feeding operations, fertilizer needed for crops, and nutrients removed by them in 3,109 counties across the United States. Based on the data they classified the counties as either manure "sources" or "sinks." Sources are where manure nutrients exceed use by crops. Sinks are where crops could use excess nutrients to fill deficiencies or substitute for fertilizer.
The research results showed there’s potential to redistribute manure from source to sink counties across much of the country, with source counties in 40 of 48 states.
The researchers identified clusters of counties dominated by one or two production systems, such as dairy or poultry. They highlighted opportunities for redistributing manure by joining the clusters into regional manuresheds in the Northwest, Southwest, Midwest and Southeast. Possibilities for efficient transport and use of excess manure from each animal industry also are discussed in the research paper recently published in “Agricultural Systems.” Visit researchgate.net/publication/341189883 and search for "advancing nutrient cycling" for more information.