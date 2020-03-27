The effect of emerging trends and technologies on the future of dairy is studied in "Global Marketing Trends – Understanding Changes in Global Dairy Consumption.” The publication recently was published by the International Dairy Federation. It provides global insights and opportunities related to milk, butter, cheese, yogurt, cream and ice cream.
The research was developed by the French Dairy Interbranch Organization. Dairy marketers in 23 countries provide insights. Most dairy markets worldwide are experiencing favorable developments, particularly for butter and cheese. Increases in income and demographic changes such as population growth have had positive effects on global dairy markets. But some product categories are declining in some regions.
The publication explores how the dairy industry can adapt to evolving consumer expectations and habits. It also addresses development of anti-milk, anti-fat and anti-dairy farming discourses. Visit store.fil-idf.org and search for “Global Marketing Trends” for more information.