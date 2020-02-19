J. Eric Hillerton of Cambridge, New Zealand, recently earned the National Mastitis Council’s Award of Excellence for Contribution to Mastitis Prevention and Control. Hillerton is a dairy-science consultant and adjunct professor of dairy systems at Massey University in Palmerston North, New Zealand. He had served in 2011 as president of the National Mastitis Council.
The award recognizes a National Mastitis Council member who has provided sustained contributions to mastitis prevention and control through research, Extension and-or education, clinical practice or service to dairy producers. Boehringer Ingelheim sponsors the award and presented Hillerton with a $2,500 honorarium.
Hillerton’s career has spanned 40 years and two continents. He has contributed to mastitis knowledge at academic and governmental levels, and helped influence pivotal decisions in Europe and New Zealand. His research has focused on several milk-quality topics.
- milking-frequency studies helping to pave the way for robotic-milking systems
- teat-skin and teat-canal keratin formation
- early evaluation of cow-side mastitis tests
- effect of flow rate on incidence of mastitis
- effect of the recombinant growth hormone on milk yield
- tests on the value of pre-milking teat disinfection
- implementation of the five-point Mastitis Control Plan
- biosecurity on dairy farms
- selective dry-cow therapy and antibiotic prudence
- association between over-milking and teat condition
- post-milking efficacy
- use of polymer chain reaction-based methods for pathogen identification in milk samples
Hillerton also was a major contributor to the latest edition of the National Mastitis Council’s “Current Concepts of Bovine Mastitis.” Visit nmconline.org for more information.