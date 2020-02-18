The National Mastitis Council recently presented National Dairy Quality Awards to 38 dairy farms. The farms were selected from 82 applications submitted for the 2019 awards. Farms were nominated by professionals such as dairy-plant field staff, veterinarians, Extension specialists and Dairy Herd Improvement Association supervisors. Among the six platinum winners were two dairy farms from Wisconsin.
- Wilson Centennial Farm LLC – Brent, Nancy, Tyler and Ben Wilson of Carson City, Michigan
- Fischer-Clark Dairy Farm Inc. – David, Susan, Jon and Heidi Fischer of Hatley, Wisconsin
- RKB Dairy – Randy, Kathleen and Glen Bauer of Faribault, Minnesota
- Windmill Dairy – Jon Doornenbal of Middleton, Idaho
- Evergreen Dairy Farm LLC – Kris Wardin of Saint Johns, Michigan
- Maple Ridge Dairy – Brian Forrest and Ken and Phil Hein of Stratford, Wisconsin
Eighteen dairy farms earned gold awards. Four of the farms were from Wisconsin.
- Crandall Dairy Farms LLC – Brad and Mark Crandall of Battle Creek, Michigan
- Creator's Acres – Marvin Metzger of Eaton, Ohio
- De Grins Oer Dairy – Tjerk and Ramona Okkema of Blanchard, Michigan
- Dorner Farms – Cory and Maria Dorner of Luxemburg, Wisconsin
- Gettyvue Farm LLC – Brian, Kevin and Terry Getty, and Diane Smith of Granville, New York
- Gold Star Dairy Farm – Deb Reinhart, Dave Geiser and Manuel Valenzuela of New Holstein, Wisconsin
- Gross Farm Inc. – Steve and Phil Gross of Weidman, Michigan
- Kaufman Farms LLC – Harold, Patricia and Benjamin Kaufman of Porterfield, Wisconsin
- Kleinhans Dairy Farm – Michael Kleinhans of Kiel, Wisconsin
- Mil-View Jerseys – David, Mark and Sara Ann Miller of Millersburg, Ohio
- The Ohio State University of Wooster, Ohio
- Raterink Dairy LLC – Dennis and Mike Raterink of Zeeland, Michigan
- Red Mountain Jerseys LLC – Marco Verhaar of Bad Axe, Michigan
- Rubingh’s Dairyland LLC – Marvin Rubingh of Ellsworth, Michigan
- Stuart Farms – Dan Stuart of Lowell, Michigan
- Van Polen Farms – Ken, Duane, Laurie, Mike and Beth Van Polen of Marion, Michigan
- Warm Spring Dairy – Karen Hawbaker of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania
- Wirth Farms LLC – Doug, Jake and Andy Wirth of Evart, Michigan
Fourteen dairy farms earned silver awards. Three of the farms were from Wisconsin.
- Abel Acres Inc. – Perry and Kyle Abel of Loyal, Wisconsin
- Benthem Brothers Inc. – Doug, Bruce, Jason, Ryan and Kyle Benthem of McBain, Michigan
- Karl and MaryAnne Bontrager of Wolcottville, Indiana
- Bosscher Dairy – Michael Bosscher of McBain, Michigan
- Dick Haven Farms LLC – Gordon Dick of McBain, Michigan
- Ron Hurliman Family – Ron Hurliman of Cloverdale, Oregon
- Kurtz Dairy – David Kurtz of Millersburg, Ohio
- Nienhuis Dairy Farm – Andy and Michele Nienhuis of Zeeland, Michigan
- Nor Family Farms – Steven and Jill Nor of Peshtigo, Wisconsin
- Schultz Dairy LLC – Dave Schultz of Sandusky, Michigan
- Spring Lake Farms LLC – Bill and Jason Hardy of Stanton, Michigan
- Stahlbusch Farms – David, Phyllis and Jeffrey Stahlbusch of Eau Claire, Wisconsin
- Eric and Amy Steenstra of Cooperville, Michigan
- Leroy Zimmerman of Carson City, Michigan
National Dairy Quality Awards judges considered many criteria when reviewing finalist applications. In addition to milk-quality indicators — such as somatic-cell count and standard plate-count — judges evaluated details about each operation such as milking routine, cow comfort, udder-health monitoring, treatment and prevention programs, strategies for overall herd health and welfare, and adherence to drug use and record-keeping regulations.
Nominee information for the 2020 National Dairy Quality Awards program will be available in summer. Visit www.nmconline.org for more information.