Meat-processing report released

A new report investigates the effects consolidation in the meat-processing industry has had on family farms, small and mid-scale processors, and consumers. “Meat Processing in Wisconsin: Challenges and Opportunities” features viewpoints and resources collected from key stakeholders, such as state agencies, national partners, impacted farmers, small-scale processors, and labor organizations.
The new report has been published by the Wisconsin Farmers Union. Earlier in 2020, the organization had convened a meat-processing task force that developed a series of webinars and panel discussions to explore the issue and potential solutions. Task-force members also helped develop a network analysis and collected resources to further address issues within meat processing.
Lauren Langworthy, director of special projects for the Wisconsin Farmers Union, said, “Understanding the issues that impact everyone along the chain helps us build coalitions focused on resolving the most pressing concerns.”
There has been a trend toward fewer and larger – often multinational and many vertically-integrated – corporations in the meat-processing sector. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the fragility of the consolidated system and the adverse effect on farmers and laborers who work within it became clearer, the Wisconsin Farmers Union said.
Just 50 meat plants slaughter and process 98 percent of the U.S. meat supply. Meanwhile, the Farmer’s Share of the retail food dollar is only 14 cents, the organization said.
Darin Von Ruden, president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, said, “Expanding processing capacity opens the door for farmers to regain some control by marketing animals directly to consumers. But we also need to increase competition and fairness in the marketplace and address misleading labels. The report offers solutions and policy priorities to improve the situation for farmers and consumers.”
Wisconsin Farmers Union members identified meat-processing Infrastructure as a special order of business in both 2020 and 2021. The organization advocated for support of meat-processing infrastructure in the state budget. It also supported new initiatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection that aim to help meat-processing facilities expand, modernize and increase capacity.
The report calls for action at the state and federal level to address market manipulation, invest in infrastructure, and strengthen antitrust enforcement. Visit wisconsinfarmersunion.com/processing for more information.