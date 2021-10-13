Merle Howard Award presented

Kylie Nickels recently earned the Merle Howard Award at World Dairy Expo. The award is presented to the top junior exhibitor at World Dairy Expo and is named in honor of Merle Howard, a respected dairy-industry pioneer.
Nickels started her showing career by exhibiting grade cattle from a nearby neighbor. She began pursuing her dreams of building a dairy herd when she purchased her first registered Holstein – a spring calf. Following a mating to a Holstein sire named “Atwood,” Nickels’ first bred-and-owned calf was born a few years later.
That animal eventually earned first-place honors at Nickels’ district Holstein show and later a top 10 finish at the Wisconsin State Holstein show. Now a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, Nickels most recently developed the grand champion of the 2021 International Junior Jersey Show at World Dairy Expo.
Nickels began working for breeder-exhibitors in the area, such as Cresentmead, Crestbrooke, the Sell Family, the Great Northern and Budjon Farms. Those experiences enabled her to hone her skills working at dairy shows.
Nickels teaches youth at fitting and showing clinics held at her family farm. She also has served as herdsperson for her county at the Wisconsin State Fair.
She was named supreme champion showman at the Wisconsin State Fair in 2019 and 2021. Just a few years earlier, she was on the Dodge County team that represented Wisconsin at the National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest at World Dairy Expo. That team won the contest that year.
Nickels also serves as committee chair for selections at the 2021 University of Wisconsin-Madison Badger Dairy Club Online Sale. As a member of the UW-Madison Dairy Cattle Judging Team, she earned second-place individual honors at the 2021 Vernon County Dairy Cattle Judging Contest.
The award is presented in honor of Merle Howard, who was a herd manager, Holstein classifier, and later a sales and export businessman. He also served on the first National Dairy Shrine board of directors. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.